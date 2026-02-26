CBI arrests 3 men in ₹1.86cr 'digital arrest' fraud
The CBI has arrested three men in connection with a ₹1.86 crore "digital arrest" fraud involving a senior citizen in Kottayam, Kerala.
Three men—Blessin Jacob Abraham, Mohammad Mushtaque, and Mohammad Junaid—were arrested on February 25 after coordinated raids across six states.
The accused are alleged to have used mule accounts, shell companies and fraudulently procured SIMs.
The group ran a slick operation
The group ran a slick operation: Abraham managed mule bank accounts and allegedly facilitated crypto transactions; he was arrested from a Goa hotel;
Mushtaque received stolen money via a shell company in Nagpur;
and Junaid tricked people in Bengaluru into handing over their ID documents with fake 5G upgrade offers to get SIM cards for the scam.
The CBI seized digital devices, debit cards, and bank records during their searches—and is now digging deeper to find more people involved both in India and abroad.