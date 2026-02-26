CBI arrests 3 men in ₹1.86cr 'digital arrest' fraud

The group ran a slick operation

The group ran a slick operation: Abraham managed mule bank accounts and allegedly facilitated crypto transactions; he was arrested from a Goa hotel;

Mushtaque received stolen money via a shell company in Nagpur;

and Junaid tricked people in Bengaluru into handing over their ID documents with fake 5G upgrade offers to get SIM cards for the scam.

The CBI seized digital devices, debit cards, and bank records during their searches—and is now digging deeper to find more people involved both in India and abroad.