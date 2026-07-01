CBI arrests IPS Deepak Gahlawat for alleged ₹3cr bribe

CBI trap arrests Pradeep Singh, Rajkumar

The whole thing unraveled after a CBI trap operation last month, which led to the arrest of Delhi Police Crime Branch Inspector Pradeep Singh and an alleged middleman named Rajkumar.

An FIR was filed against them and businessman N. Raja.

The case has exposed a network of influence and corruption behind the fake drug racket, a big step forward in cleaning things up.