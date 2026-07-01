CBI arrests IPS Deepak Gahlawat for alleged ₹3cr bribe
India
Big news: The CBI just arrested IPS officer Deepak Gahlawat on July 1, 2026, for allegedly taking a ₹3 crore bribe tied to a fake drug manufacturing racket.
While working as regional director at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Gahlawat is said to have promised a Puducherry businessman some help in the CBI's investigation if he got paid.
CBI trap arrests Pradeep Singh, Rajkumar
The whole thing unraveled after a CBI trap operation last month, which led to the arrest of Delhi Police Crime Branch Inspector Pradeep Singh and an alleged middleman named Rajkumar.
An FIR was filed against them and businessman N. Raja.
The case has exposed a network of influence and corruption behind the fake drug racket, a big step forward in cleaning things up.