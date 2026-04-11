CBI brings gangster Sahil Chauhan from Thailand into Haryana custody

Chauhan deported after Interpol Red Notice

Chauhan was convicted of a 2017 court shooting in Jagadhari but skipped bail and fled abroad.

After an Interpol Red Notice led to his geo-location and deportation from Bangkok, the CBI stepped in to bring him back.

This is part of a bigger push: there are currently 388 extradition requests pending as India ramps up efforts to track down fugitives hiding overseas.