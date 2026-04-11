CBI brings gangster Sahil Chauhan from Thailand into Haryana custody
India
The CBI just brought back gangster Sahil Chauhan from Thailand, wrapping up a long hunt with help from the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs.
Chauhan, linked to the Bhuppi Rana gang in Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh, landed at Delhi airport on Friday and was taken into custody by a team of Haryana Police at Delhi International Airport.
Chauhan deported after Interpol Red Notice
Chauhan was convicted of a 2017 court shooting in Jagadhari but skipped bail and fled abroad.
After an Interpol Red Notice led to his geo-location and deportation from Bangkok, the CBI stepped in to bring him back.
This is part of a bigger push: there are currently 388 extradition requests pending as India ramps up efforts to track down fugitives hiding overseas.