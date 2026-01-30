CBI chargesheets 36 in ₹250cr Tirupati synthetic ghee laddu scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its final chargesheet in the Tirupati ghee adulteration case. The chargesheet names 36 people, including nine officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and five dairy experts. It was submitted to the Nellore Anti-Corruption Bureau court on Friday. The investigation revealed that between 2021 and 2023, nearly 68 lakh kg of synthetic ghee worth around ₹250 crore was supplied to the temple.

Supplier details Synthetic ghee supply and main supplier's role The chargesheet identified Bhole Baba Dairy from Uttarakhand as the main supplier of ghee to the temple. The dairy didn't procure any milk or butter during this period. Instead, it manufactured a synthetic mix using palm oil, kernel oil, and chemical additives. The primary adulterant was a "chemical sludge" that mimicked authentic cow ghee closely.

Adulteration methods Chemical additives and recycled animal fats Delhi-based trader Ajay Kumar Sugandh supplied chemicals like acetic acid esters and artificial ghee flavors to mimic the taste, aroma, and laboratory values of real ghee. The chargesheet also revealed that animal fats such as lard (pig fat) and tallow (beef fat) were found in rejected tankers. These were recycled and sent back into the temple's supply chain.

Scam facilitators TTD officials and dairy experts accused of facilitating scam Senior TTD officials, including former GM (Procurement) RSSVR Subrahmanyam, are also accused of facilitating the scam. They allegedly accepted bribes and gifts in exchange for issuing favorable quality reports and suppressing evidence of vegetable fat presence in the fake ghee. The chargesheet included findings from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), which revealed S-values as low as 19.72, a figure indicating severe adulteration.

