CBI chargesheets 36 in ₹250cr Tirupati synthetic ghee laddu scam
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its final chargesheet in the Tirupati ghee adulteration case. The chargesheet names 36 people, including nine officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and five dairy experts. It was submitted to the Nellore Anti-Corruption Bureau court on Friday. The investigation revealed that between 2021 and 2023, nearly 68 lakh kg of synthetic ghee worth around ₹250 crore was supplied to the temple.
Supplier details
Synthetic ghee supply and main supplier's role
The chargesheet identified Bhole Baba Dairy from Uttarakhand as the main supplier of ghee to the temple. The dairy didn't procure any milk or butter during this period. Instead, it manufactured a synthetic mix using palm oil, kernel oil, and chemical additives. The primary adulterant was a "chemical sludge" that mimicked authentic cow ghee closely.
Adulteration methods
Chemical additives and recycled animal fats
Delhi-based trader Ajay Kumar Sugandh supplied chemicals like acetic acid esters and artificial ghee flavors to mimic the taste, aroma, and laboratory values of real ghee. The chargesheet also revealed that animal fats such as lard (pig fat) and tallow (beef fat) were found in rejected tankers. These were recycled and sent back into the temple's supply chain.
Scam facilitators
TTD officials and dairy experts accused of facilitating scam
Senior TTD officials, including former GM (Procurement) RSSVR Subrahmanyam, are also accused of facilitating the scam. They allegedly accepted bribes and gifts in exchange for issuing favorable quality reports and suppressing evidence of vegetable fat presence in the fake ghee. The chargesheet included findings from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), which revealed S-values as low as 19.72, a figure indicating severe adulteration.
Political fallout
Political controversy over Tirupati laddu preparation
The case has also sparked political controversy. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged in September 2023 that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the tenure of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime. This allegation led to a massive political row across India. The CBI's investigation and chargesheet have brought to light the extent of the scam and its implications on temple offerings and public trust.