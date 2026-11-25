CBI clears Ramesh Chennithala in Travancore Titanium 256cr case
Keralam Home Minister, Ramesh Chennithala, just got a clean chit from the CBI in the over ₹256 crore Travancore Titanium corruption case.
The investigation found no evidence against him for alleged financial irregularities dating back to 2006, and Justice C Jayachandran later dismissed the petition as "not pressed."
Ramesh Chennithala sought Travancore Titanium quashing
Chennithala had actually asked for the case to be quashed back in 2014, saying the accusations were just political mudslinging.
He welcomed the CBI's decision, calling it proof of his innocence and saying it finally puts an end to years of uncertainty.
At the time of these allegations, he wasn't even part of the government but was leading the state Congress party.