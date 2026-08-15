CBI finds 19-year-old play school teacher Manisha died consuming insecticide
The CBI has wrapped up its investigation into the 2025 death of 19-year-old Manisha, a play school teacher from Bhiwani.
According to its report filed in the special CBI court in Panchkula, Manisha died after consuming insecticide she bought herself.
The agency pointed to evidence like a purchase receipt and medical reports showing she was struggling with depression after not getting into her desired nursing course.
Manisha's father to challenge CBI report
Manisha's father isn't convinced by the CBI's conclusion and plans to challenge it in court later this month.
Her disappearance last year and her discovery with neck injuries sparked protests and questions about police handling, which led to the CBI stepping in.
The case remains emotional for her family and community as they seek more answers.