CBI finds 3 NTA-contracted teachers leaked NEET UG 2026 paper
The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, has wrapped up its probe into the NEET UG 2026 paper leak, and it turns out no government or National Testing Agency, or NTA, officials were involved.
Instead, three NTA-contracted teachers, PV Kulkarni (chemistry), Manisha Mandhare (biology), and Manisha Havaldar (physics), were behind the leak.
All 13 accused are private individuals, so the CBI is moving ahead with its charge sheet this month.
Teachers Kulkarni, Mandhare, Havaldar shared questions
Investigators found that these teachers shared exam questions with their students.
Kulkarni gave out chemistry questions during coaching sessions at his Pune home in April, while Mandhare and Havaldar passed along biology and physics questions to their own students.
CBI to suggest UPSC-style NEET security
The CBI dug through thousands of documents and digital records to crack the case.
Now, they plan to suggest tighter exam security, possibly using Union Public Service Commission-style measures, to help prevent leaks like this in future NEET exams.