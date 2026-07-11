CBI finds 3 NTA-contracted teachers leaked NEET UG 2026 paper India Jul 11, 2026

The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, has wrapped up its probe into the NEET UG 2026 paper leak, and it turns out no government or National Testing Agency, or NTA, officials were involved.

Instead, three NTA-contracted teachers, PV Kulkarni (chemistry), Manisha Mandhare (biology), and Manisha Havaldar (physics), were behind the leak.

All 13 accused are private individuals, so the CBI is moving ahead with its charge sheet this month.