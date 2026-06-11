CBI, Interpol and government ministries return 2 fugitives to India

Vainket Garg, Ganesh Balaso Kale arrested

Vainket Garg was wanted for murder, extortion, and possession of legal arms. He fled India but was caught in Georgia after the CBI published an Interpol red notice at Haryana police's request.

Ganesh Balaso Kale ran cyber scams using fake job offers and SIM cards; he was tracked down in Bangkok last month thanks to another red notice.