CBI, Interpol and government ministries return 2 fugitives to India
India
The CBI just pulled off a big win, teaming up with Interpol and government ministries to bring two fugitives back to India, one from Georgia and one from Thailand.
Both were wanted for serious crimes, and their return involved some careful international coordination.
Vainket Garg, Ganesh Balaso Kale arrested
Vainket Garg was wanted for murder, extortion, and possession of legal arms. He fled India but was caught in Georgia after the CBI published an Interpol red notice at Haryana police's request.
Ganesh Balaso Kale ran cyber scams using fake job offers and SIM cards; he was tracked down in Bangkok last month thanks to another red notice.