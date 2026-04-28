CBI joint director sentenced to 3 months in prison
What's the story
The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi has sentenced Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Joint Director Ramneesh and retired Assistant Commissioner of Police V K Pandey to three months in jail in an assault case filed by former IRS officer Ashok Agarwal. At the same time, the court has granted them bail to challenge the judgment. They were also fined ₹50,000.
Case details
Case details and conviction
The case dates back to an incident in 2000 when a CBI team carried out a search operation at Agarwal's residence. Aggarwal said that officials forcibly invaded his home in the early hours, attacked him, and disregarded legal procedures during the arrest. Ramneesh was then Deputy Superintendent of Police with the CBI. This month, the court convicted both officers under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage), 448 (house-trespass) and Section 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.
Verdict details
Accused acted beyond their official duties, court ruled
The court found that Agarwal's arrest was planned to negate a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order. The judgment noted that the accused forcibly forced open the main sliding door of Agarwal's residence, committing mischief and criminal trespass, as evidenced by the accused's search list filed with the Delhi High Court. Eyewitness testimony, medical reports, and admissions made by accused Pandey in a counter-affidavit all confirm that the complainant's right hand was injured during the raid.