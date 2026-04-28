CBI joint director sentenced to 3 months in prison 

Case details

Case details and conviction

The case dates back to an incident in 2000 when a CBI team carried out a search operation at Agarwal's residence. Aggarwal said that officials forcibly invaded his home in the early hours, attacked him, and disregarded legal procedures during the arrest. Ramneesh was then Deputy Superintendent of Police with the CBI. This month, the court convicted both officers under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage), 448 (house-trespass) and Section 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.