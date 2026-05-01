CBI probes alleged 100 cr extortion racket by Delhi Police

Subhash Yadav accused of 25L extortion

Things got serious after a woman from Uttam Nagar said Yadav's team planted drugs at her place and tried to extort ₹25 lakh from her.

When the CBI raided Yadav's quarters, they found nearly ₹49 lakh in cash.

The investigation has since widened to look into shady property deals and financial transactions, with possible officer involvement, with more details expected soon.