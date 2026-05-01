CBI probes alleged 100 cr extortion racket by Delhi Police
The CBI is digging into a huge ₹100 crore extortion racket allegedly run by Delhi Police officers.
It all started when a woman's complaint led to a probe into Inspector Subhash Yadav, who once led the Dwarka Anti-Narcotics Cell, for faking drug cases and demanding bribes, and he was later arrested.
During questioning, Yadav pointed fingers at three senior IPS officers, including one currently working with the CBI.
Subhash Yadav accused of 25L extortion
Things got serious after a woman from Uttam Nagar said Yadav's team planted drugs at her place and tried to extort ₹25 lakh from her.
When the CBI raided Yadav's quarters, they found nearly ₹49 lakh in cash.
The investigation has since widened to look into shady property deals and financial transactions, with possible officer involvement, with more details expected soon.