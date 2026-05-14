CBI probes NEET-UG 2026 paper leak via Pune Ayurveda practitioner
The CBI is investigating a big NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak that allegedly started in Pune, where an Ayurveda practitioner got hold of the question paper and sent it to Nashik.
From there, it was photographed and shared with a contact in Gurugram, and quickly spread through WhatsApp, Telegram, and coaching networks across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Maharashtra.
Five arrested including 3 family members
Five people have been arrested so far, including three family members from Rajasthan, arrested in connection with the leaked paper.
The case kicked off when a Sikar coaching faculty noticed guess paper questions matched the actual exam.
The CBI is also looking into whether the material was further circulated within the coaching institute, while the accused are being taken to Delhi on transit remand.