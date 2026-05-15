CBI probes NEET-UG paper leak affecting 2.2 million students
A major NEET-UG exam paper leak has forced 2.2 million students to deal with cancelations and uncertainty.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now on the case, after a leaked guess paper with 120 questions was found circulating weeks before the test.
Investigators are digging into every step of how these papers are made and shared, hoping to find where things went wrong.
NTA tightened security after 2024 leak
NEET-UG is run by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which put tough rules in place after a similar leak in 2024 (think locked rooms for experts, offline computers, and constant surveillance at printing presses).
Even so, this year's breach suggests something slipped through earlier in the process.
Now, officials are focusing on whether mistakes happened before or during printing, despite all those extra security layers added since last time.