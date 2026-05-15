CBI probes NEET-UG paper leak affecting 2.2 million students

NTA tightened security after 2024 leak

NEET-UG is run by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which put tough rules in place after a similar leak in 2024 (think locked rooms for experts, offline computers, and constant surveillance at printing presses).

Even so, this year's breach suggests something slipped through earlier in the process.

Now, officials are focusing on whether mistakes happened before or during printing, despite all those extra security layers added since last time.