CBI probes Rajbir Ghuman, aide to Bhagwant Mann, over corruption
The CBI is investigating Rajbir Ghuman, a key aide to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, after the High Court ordered a probe into allegations of corruption.
Ghuman is accused of taking bribes in exchange for tampering with government postings and leaking official documents.
The case kicked off after complaints from the Enforcement Directorate.
CBI searches 8 sites, seizes devices
CBI teams searched eight spots across Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, and Jalandhar, collecting electronic devices and sensitive papers.
Several people are named in the first information report, or FIR, alongside Ghuman.
Meanwhile, Mann called out the raids on X (formerly Twitter), saying they seem politically motivated with elections around the corner.
The CBI clarified that no searches happened at Mann's office, and the High Court ordered a report within two months as its investigation continues.