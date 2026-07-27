First hurdle for NEET fast-track court as CBI skips hearing
What's the story
A special fast-track court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Courts has directed the director of prosecution to appoint a public prosecutor to represent the State (CBI) in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. The order was given after no one appeared on behalf of the CBI during Monday's hearing. The court subsequently adjourned the bail pleas of accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal till August 3.
Case proceedings
First hearing in paper leak case before fast track court
This was the first hearing in the NEET UG paper leak case before the fast-track court.
The court was set up on July 23 under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government would establish special fast-track courts to ensure accountability, expedite trials, and bring those responsible for compromising public exams to justice.
All pending cases under this act are to be transferred to this newly designated court.
Accusations detailed
13 accused arrested by CBI
The CBI has arrested 13 accused in connection with the NEET UG question paper leak. Dinesh and Vikas Biwal are among them.
The agency claims that the leak paper was obtained via a network of intermediaries before being sold to candidates for large sums of money.
The agency alleges that one Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar to get the NEET UG question paper for his son, Vikas.
The leaked paper was allegedly found on Mangilal's mobile phone, the agency said.
Distribution network
Leaked paper passed through several middlemen
Mangilal is said to have obtained the paper from Yash Yadav for ₹10 lakh.
During questioning, Vikas allegedly told investigators he met Yash in Sikar, Rajasthan while attending coaching classes.
The CBI claims that the leaked paper was passed through a chain comprising Shubham Khairnar, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, and Dinesh Biwal.
Investigators also alleged that Mangilal later sold the leaked paper to multiple candidates for ₹12 lakh each.
Legal proceedings
Bail pleas to be heard on August 3
An FIR in this case was registered on May 12, 2026, based on a complaint from a government official.
The complaint was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Prevention of Corruption Act, and Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
The matter will be taken up again on August 3 when the court is expected to hear bail pleas after prosecution representation.