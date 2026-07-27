First hurdle for NEET fast-track court as CBI skips hearing 

This was the first hearing in the NEET UG paper leak case before the fast-track court.

The court was set up on July 23 under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government would establish special fast-track courts to ensure accountability, expedite trials, and bring those responsible for compromising public exams to justice.

All pending cases under this act are to be transferred to this newly designated court.