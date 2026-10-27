CBI summons Ashutosh Negi over Ankita Bhandari probe in Delhi
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Ashutosh Negi, editor of Jago Uttarakhand and a key voice pushing for justice in the Ankita Bhandari case, to appear in Delhi on October 27, 2026.
Negi isn't happy about it, saying, "Instead of questioning the VIPs involved, CBI is questioning the people who want justice in Ankita Bhandari's murder."
His comments echo growing demands to look into possible involvement of powerful people after an audio clip surfaced linking a BJP leader.
Ankita Bhandari: 3 sentenced to life
Ankita Bhandari, who worked at a resort in Pauri Garhwal, went missing in September 2022 and was found dead days later. The tragedy sparked protests across Uttarakhand and calls for a proper investigation.
After public outcry, the government handed the probe to the CBI earlier this year. Three people have already been sentenced to life for her murder, but many still want answers about any VIP connections, and justice for Ankita remains a big issue locally.