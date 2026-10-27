CBI summons Ashutosh Negi over Ankita Bhandari probe in Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Ashutosh Negi, editor of Jago Uttarakhand and a key voice pushing for justice in the Ankita Bhandari case, to appear in Delhi on October 27, 2026.

Negi isn't happy about it, saying, "Instead of questioning the VIPs involved, CBI is questioning the people who want justice in Ankita Bhandari's murder."

His comments echo growing demands to look into possible involvement of powerful people after an audio clip surfaced linking a BJP leader.