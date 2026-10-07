CBI summons Rajbir Ghuman in Punjab cash for favors probe
India
Big news from Punjab: the CBI has called in Rajbir Ghuman, who works closely with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, over a cash-for-favors investigation.
This comes right after raids at eight spots, including Ghuman's homes, where officials grabbed devices and documents linked to alleged bribes for government favors.
Punjab seeks stay on CBI proceedings
The probe is digging into claims that top government jobs (like Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service positions) were being sold for cash, with Nitin Gohal named as a major player.
There are also reports of leaked government drafts during another big investigation.
Meanwhile, the Punjab government filed an urgent special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on CBI proceedings.