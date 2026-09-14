CBI takes Disha Salian case after Bombay High Court order
India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially taken up the case of Disha Salian, who was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager and died in 2020 after falling from a Mumbai building.
This move comes after the Bombay High Court asked for a deeper investigation, as her death had only been recorded as an accident until now.
Family alleges Disha Salian murder
Disha's family has long claimed there was more to her death, with claims that she had been murdered.
With the new first information report, the CBI can finally dig into these claims and look for any signs of foul play, offering some hope to those who've been waiting years for clarity.