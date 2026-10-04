CBI to file final chargesheet naming 13 after NEET-UG leak
India
The NEET-UG 2026 exam was canceled after a major paper leak, and now the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is about to file its final charge sheet.
13 people, including some National Testing Agency (NTA)-appointed subject experts and coaching center operators, are being named as key suspects in the case.
Guess paper match prompted NTA overhaul
The leak came to light when 120 questions matched a previous guess paper, sparking protests across the country.
While no evidence was found against NTA or government officials, three NTA-appointed subject experts were among those first named in the first charge sheet.
In response, the education ministry has overhauled NTA, removed 50 staff members, and rolled out stricter exam security measures to help keep future tests fair.