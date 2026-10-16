CBI to probe alleged custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna
The Andhra Pradesh High Court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into Gade Sai Krishna's alleged custodial death, following serious claims of police torture while he was held at Krishnalanka Police Station this May.
The case was previously handled by a state-appointed Special Investigation Team, but the court decided an independent probe was needed.
Investigators found police faked Goa escape
Sai Krishna's mother filed a habeas corpus petition after his arrest on a nonbailable warrant in Markapuram, which brought attention to the case.
Investigators later found that police had faked a story about him escaping to Goa and tampered with CCTV footage.
The Supreme Court also stepped in, criticizing local police for not following proper procedures.