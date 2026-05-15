CBSE 2026 Class 12 results: 16% dip in 90%+ scorers
India
CBSE just announced the 2026 Class 12 results, and there is a noticeable drop in top scores.
Only 94,028 students scored 90% or above: that is a 16% dip from last year and is slightly lower than the 2019 figure of 94,299.
The number of students hitting the super-high mark of 95% or more also fell sharply by 31%.
CBSE on-screen marking emphasizes stepwise grading
This downward trend continued across the post-pandemic period.
One big change this year: CBSE introduced on-screen marking, which focuses on stepwise grading instead of just final answers.
The goal is more transparent and objective evaluation, but it may have made scoring high marks tougher for many students.