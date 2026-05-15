CBSE 2026 Class 12 results: 16% dip in 90%+ scorers India May 15, 2026

CBSE just announced the 2026 Class 12 results, and there is a noticeable drop in top scores.

Only 94,028 students scored 90% or above: that is a 16% dip from last year and is slightly lower than the 2019 figure of 94,299.

The number of students hitting the super-high mark of 95% or more also fell sharply by 31%.