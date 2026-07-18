CBSE announces 2026 Class 10 improvement results, higher mark retained

You can view your results on DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, IVRS, or the official CBSE websites.

Just log in with your registered mobile number or Aadhaar and have your roll number and admit card handy.

Make sure to double-check all details on your digital mark sheet; if anything looks off, let your school or CBSE know right away.

Remember, a minimum of 33% is needed to pass. If you didn't clear it this time, there's still a chance through the compartment exam.

More than 500,000 students signed up for this improvement round!