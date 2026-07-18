CBSE announces 2026 Class 10 improvement results, higher mark retained
CBSE has announced the results for the 2026 Class 10 seconds board exam, the optional improvement test that lets students try for a better score.
Your final mark sheet will show whichever result is higher, whether from your first attempt or this one, so you get the best shot at improving your grades.
CBSE results on DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS
You can view your results on DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, IVRS, or the official CBSE websites.
Just log in with your registered mobile number or Aadhaar and have your roll number and admit card handy.
Make sure to double-check all details on your digital mark sheet; if anything looks off, let your school or CBSE know right away.
Remember, a minimum of 33% is needed to pass. If you didn't clear it this time, there's still a chance through the compartment exam.
More than 500,000 students signed up for this improvement round!