CBSE announces 2026 Class 10 results with 93.70% pass rate India Apr 15, 2026

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) just dropped the Class 10 results for 2026, and the pass rate nudged up a bit: now at 93.70% compared to last year's 93.66%.

What's cool is that even with approximately 24.83 lakh students signing up (and nearly all of them showing up for the exams), over 23 lakh passed.

The exams ran from February 17 to March 11, and overall, students across India kept up their strong performance.