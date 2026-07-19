CBSE announces Class 10 seconds board results with 96.8% pass
India
CBSE just released the Class 10 Second Board results, and the overall pass percentage has jumped to 96.8% when you count both the main and second exams together.
Out of 5.1 lakh students who took this improvement exam, about 60% actually managed to score higher than they did in their first attempt (definitely a boost for those aiming for better marks).
CBSE compartment pass rises to 52.4%
The compartment category saw some good news too: 52.4% of students passed, up from last year's 48.7%.
Thanks to CBSE's new two-board system (introduced under NEP 2020), students get a second shot at the exam if they want to improve their scores: their best result counts on their final marksheet.
Results are available on DigiLocker, and CBSE has shared results with schools via email.