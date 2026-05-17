No AI used in Class 12 evaluation: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that artificial intelligence (AI) was not involved in the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets. This comes after students raised concerns over discrepancies in their results. School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar said, "Errors were identified in the evaluation process." He added that out of nearly 98 lakh answer sheets evaluated, around 13,000 had errors and needed manual checking.

Evaluation process OSM system reintroduced after ensuring technology readiness: Kumar Kumar defended the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, saying it was introduced to enhance transparency and standardization. He emphasized that student concerns are the main focus of this initiative. The OSM system was reintroduced after its technology was deemed ready, unlike in 2014 when it wasn't. Kumar also pointed out that similar systems are used by other institutions like ICAI, IB, and Cambridge.

Review process Multi-stage review mechanism for students seeking corrections In response to the discrepancies, CBSE has announced a multi-stage review mechanism for students who want corrections. Students can apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets from May 19 to May 22 before seeking verification or re-evaluation. The board has set a fee of ₹100 per answer sheet copy and ₹25 per question, which will be refunded if the marks increase after review.

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