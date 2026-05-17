No AI used in Class 12 evaluation: CBSE
What's the story
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that artificial intelligence (AI) was not involved in the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets. This comes after students raised concerns over discrepancies in their results. School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar said, "Errors were identified in the evaluation process." He added that out of nearly 98 lakh answer sheets evaluated, around 13,000 had errors and needed manual checking.
Evaluation process
OSM system reintroduced after ensuring technology readiness: Kumar
Kumar defended the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, saying it was introduced to enhance transparency and standardization. He emphasized that student concerns are the main focus of this initiative. The OSM system was reintroduced after its technology was deemed ready, unlike in 2014 when it wasn't. Kumar also pointed out that similar systems are used by other institutions like ICAI, IB, and Cambridge.
Review process
Multi-stage review mechanism for students seeking corrections
In response to the discrepancies, CBSE has announced a multi-stage review mechanism for students who want corrections. Students can apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets from May 19 to May 22 before seeking verification or re-evaluation. The board has set a fee of ₹100 per answer sheet copy and ₹25 per question, which will be refunded if the marks increase after review.
Evaluation measures
No AI used in evaluation process, Kumar clarifies
The board has trained around 77,000 teachers on marking patterns and previous papers for accurate evaluation. Each answer is checked individually under the digital system of OSM. Although officials admitted there were initial glitches during the rollout, they assured that these issues have been fixed. Kumar reiterated that no AI was used in evaluating answer sheets and only standardization has changed, not the assessment process itself.