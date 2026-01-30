CBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards coming soon

School authorities will download and hand out the admit cards after checking them. Each card lists your name, roll number, photo, subjects (with codes), exam dates, center info, and all the must-know instructions for exam day.

Exam dates at a glance

Class 10 exams run in two phases: Feb 17-Mar 10 and May 15-Jun 1, 2026.

Class 12 exam dates are not fully specified in the source; verify the Feb 17-Apr 10 (2026) range from the official CBSE notice before publishing.

Don't forget—you'll need to pick up your signed admit card from school before the big day!