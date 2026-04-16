CBSE Class 10 2026 results: 93.7% nationwide, Delhi 97.39%

Delhi: 300,000+ passed, East West 97%

Both East and West Delhi did really well, scoring over 97% pass rates each: East at 97.33% and West just ahead at 97.45%.

In total, more than 300,000 students from Delhi cleared the exams this time!

This steady performance matches the national trend under India's updated education policy, which now puts more focus on understanding concepts and offers two chances to take board exams each year.