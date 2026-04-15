CBSE Class 10 2026 results released check via DigiLocker, UMANG
India
CBSE Class 10 results for 2026 are dropping!
You can check your scores on DigiLocker, the official CBSE website, UMANG app, or even by SMS.
Just keep your roll number, school number, and admit card ID handy.
APAAR ID centralizes academic records
The APAAR ID is a 12-digit student identifier from the "One Nation, One Student ID" initiative.
While you don't need it to see your results, it helps keep all your academic records in one place and makes things like admissions and verification way easier.
You can generate yours on DigiLocker by linking your Aadhaar. Schools are also helping students sign up with their parents' consent.