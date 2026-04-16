CBSE Class 10: Daksh Vasudev, Tanay Srivastava score perfect marks

Class 10 students used different routines

Vasudev went all in with 12 to 13 hours of self-study every day, aiming for IIT and dreaming big about UPSC next.

Srivastava took a more flexible approach, letting his interest in research guide his schedule.

Others such as Anisha Ghosh of Kolkata and Tina Rath of Puri also hit top marks, showing that dedication, not just tuition, can really pay off.