CBSE Class 10 Phase 1 2026 results: 93.70% pass rate India Apr 16, 2026

CBSE just dropped the Class 10 Phase 1 results for 2026, with the overall pass rate nudging up to 93.70%, a tiny boost from last year.

Out of nearly 2.5 million students who took the exams, over 2.3 million cleared them.