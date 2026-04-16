CBSE Class 10 Phase 1 2026 results: 93.70% pass rate
India
CBSE just dropped the Class 10 Phase 1 results for 2026, with the overall pass rate nudging up to 93.70%, a tiny boost from last year.
Out of nearly 2.5 million students who took the exams, over 2.3 million cleared them.
Trivandrum and Vijayawada lead with 99.79%
Trivandrum and Vijayawada led the way again, both hitting a stellar 99.79% pass rate, while Chennai (99.58%) and Bengaluru (98.91%) also did great.
Girls' pass rate dipped slightly to 94.99%; boys saw a small rise at 92.69%, but there was a worrying drop for transgender students at just 87.50%.