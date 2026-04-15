CBSE Class 10 results: Girls lead with 94.99% pass rate India Apr 15, 2026

CBSE just dropped the Class 10 results, and girls have taken the spotlight again: 94.99% passed, compared to boys at 92.69%.

Transgender students also did well with an 87.5% pass rate.

Overall, a solid 93.7% of the 24.7 lakh students who appeared cleared the exams this year, showing a slight uptick from last year.