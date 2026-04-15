CBSE Class 10 results: Girls lead with 94.99% pass rate
India
CBSE just dropped the Class 10 results, and girls have taken the spotlight again: 94.99% passed, compared to boys at 92.69%.
Transgender students also did well with an 87.5% pass rate.
Overall, a solid 93.7% of the 24.7 lakh students who appeared cleared the exams this year, showing a slight uptick from last year.
CBSE Trivandrum, Vijayawada top pass rates
Trivandrum and Vijayawada topped the charts with almost everyone passing (over 99%), while Guwahati lagged behind at about 85%.
Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas scored big too, both crossing a whopping 99% pass rate.
Private schools landed at nearly 94%, while government schools hovered around 91%.
About 55,000 CBSE students above 95%
Nearly one in 11 students scored above 90%, and about 55,000 students crossed the 95% mark.