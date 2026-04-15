CBSE Class 10 retake window opens April 16 to 20
Missed clearing your Class 10 CBSE boards on the first try? Here's your shot at round two.
The board has announced the dates for the second exam submission window, and schools need to submit student lists between April 16 and 20, 2026.
If you're retaking exams, you can switch math from standard to basic and try improving scores in up to three subjects.
Retake applicants pay fees, changes barred
If you missed the first phase, just pay the exam fee to apply. Already registered students only need to pay fees. Compartment students should go through their schools as usual.
Students with special needs keep their existing benefits without extra paperwork.
The second board will follow this year's main syllabus, and once your application is in, changes aren't allowed, so double-check before submitting!