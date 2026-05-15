CBSE Class 10 seconds round exams start across India today

Standard and Basic Mathematics papers held

The first day was all about Mathematics, with both Standard and Basic papers held from 10:30am to 1:30pm.

The exams run until May 21, covering key subjects like English, Science, Social Science, plus various languages and vocational courses.

Out of all candidates, about 85,000 are in the compartment category while over 500,000 are aiming for better marks.

CBSE has reminded everyone to reach centers by 10:00am in school uniform, with admit card, and school ID (no late entries allowed), so following the rules is a must.