CBSE postpones Class X, Class XII examinations for March 5,6
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates in light of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The new dates will be announced later. CBSE earlier postponed Class X and Class XII examinations scheduled for March 2 for the same reason.
"After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided to postpone the Class X and Class XII examinations," CBSE said. The board said it will review the situation on March 5 and take an appropriate decision regarding examinations scheduled from March 7 onwards.
The conflict began with a large-scale military offensive on February 28, called Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion. US and Israeli forces launched air and missile strikes across Iran, hitting military sites, nuclear infrastructure, and leadership compounds. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other officials were killed in the attacks. Iran has responded to the attack by launching missiles and drones across the Middle East.