CBSE date sheet for 2027 Class 10 and 12 expected
India
Heads up, CBSE students. The official date sheets for the 2027 Class 10 and 12 board exams are expected any day now.
The exams will likely kick off in mid-February, and you will be able to find the full schedule on cbse.gov.in once it is out.
CBSE dates, practicals schedule and instructions
CBSE usually announces these dates in October or early November, so keep an eye on the website.
Practical exams for winter-bound schools are set for November-December, while others start January 1.
Once the date sheet drops, double-check your subjects and codes, and do not forget to read all exam-day instructions (like admit card rules and what you are allowed to bring) with care.