CBSE defers environmental education, drops several Class 9 modules
India
CBSE is shaking up the Class nine curriculum for 2026-27: subjects like "Individuals in Society" and modules on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computational Thinking (CT) are out for Class 9, while "Environmental Education" is removed when these students progress to Class 10 in 2027-28.
The board says this is to align the introduction of this curricular area with the implementation schedule.
Vocational education mandatory for Classes 9-10
If you're heading into Class 10 in 2027-28, "Environmental Education" will be dropped there too.
But don't worry, optional subjects from the old scheme are still available.
Plus, Vocational Education is now a must for both Classes nine and 10; you'll get to pick either Kaushal Vikas or one of 22 skill-based subjects that count toward your board marks.