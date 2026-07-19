CBSE introduces 'Best of 2' for Class 10 from 2026
India
CBSE is rolling out the "Best of Two" rule for Class 10 board exams starting in 2026.
Now, you can appear for two board exams in a year and keep your best score in each subject, making it a lot easier to bounce back if things don't go well the first time.
The goal? Lower stress and help more students shine.
Mark sheet will record highest marks
The rule is pretty straightforward: Your final mark sheet will show the highest marks you get in each subject from either attempt.
You can choose which subjects to improve, so there's no pressure to retake everything.
In fact, nearly 60% of students scored higher on their second try when this was first tested, so if you want another shot at that tricky subject, this could really help.