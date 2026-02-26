CBSE introduces re-evaluation process for Class 10, 12 marks

How to challenge your marks

The process has three online steps: first, verify your marks; next, request a photocopy of your answer sheet; finally, ask for specific answers to be checked again.

Each stage comes with its own fee and deadline.

Heads up—if your score changes after re-evaluation (even if it goes down), the new score is final and replaces the old one.

For updates and deadlines, keep an eye on CBSE's official website.