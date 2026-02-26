CBSE introduces re-evaluation process for Class 10, 12 marks
CBSE has rolled out a new, step-by-step re-evaluation process for Class 10 and 12 board exams.
If you think your theory marks aren't quite right, you can now challenge them—but only if you're sure there's been a mistake.
Bhardwaj clarified the process is available only for theory papers, so practicals and internal assessments are off the table.
How to challenge your marks
The process has three online steps: first, verify your marks; next, request a photocopy of your answer sheet; finally, ask for specific answers to be checked again.
Each stage comes with its own fee and deadline.
Heads up—if your score changes after re-evaluation (even if it goes down), the new score is final and replaces the old one.
For updates and deadlines, keep an eye on CBSE's official website.