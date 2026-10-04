CBSE keeps Class 10 passing criteria unchanged for 2027 exams
India
Good news for Class 10 students: CBSE isn't changing the passing criteria for the 2027 board exams.
You'll still need a minimum of 33% marks overall, combining both theory and internal assessments.
The sample papers and marking schemes for 2026-27 stick to the familiar pattern, so no big surprises there.
Sanyam Bhardwaj confirms combined 33% pass
There was some confusion about needing separate pass marks in theory and internal assessment, but CBSE's Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, cleared things up in a recent webinar.
He confirmed you just need a combined total of 33% to pass, no need to worry about hitting that mark separately in each section.
Schools have also started updating student details for next year's exams, so everyone's on track.