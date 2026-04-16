CBSE likely to release Class 12 results by April 30
India
CBSE is likely to drop the Class 12 results earlier than usual this year: Expect them by the end of April, possibly around April 30.
With exams wrapped up on April 10 and nearly 1.85 million students waiting, the quick evaluation hints at a faster result release compared to previous years.
Check CBSE results via official channels
You can check your results on cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in, or use DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, or IVRS if the websites are crowded.
Keep your admit card handy for roll number details and watch official updates closely.