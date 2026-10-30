CBSE mandates vocational education for students entering Class 9, 2026-27
Heads up, students: students entering Class 9 in the 2026-27 school year, CBSE is making vocational education a must for them in Classes nine and 10.
You'll get to choose either the Kaushal Vikas program or one of 22 skill-based subjects like data science or retail.
If you go with a skill subject, you'll take a board exam in Class 10; if you pick Kaushal Vikas, your school will handle your assessment internally.
CBSE sets 33% pass requirement
CBSE is dropping subjects like Individuals in Society and Environmental Education.
Now, if you pass a skill subject, it can replace Mathematics, Science, or Social Science, so there's some flexibility.
To pass overall, you'll need at least 33% in each core subject (two languages, math, science, and social science), combining board exam and internal marks.