CBSE releases 2026 Class 12 results amid OSM AI criticism
CBSE just released the 2026 Class 12 results, but things aren't as smooth as usual: this year's pass rate dropped to 85.2% from last year's 88.39%.
Many students were shocked by unexpectedly low marks and blamed the new Onscreen Marking System (OSM) and AI-based checking for missing important details.
Students demand re-evaluation Education Secretary admits
Social media quickly filled with protest hashtags like #OSMfailed, as students demanded free re-evaluation or a return to manual checking, especially after seeing unusually low scores in subjects like biology.
Some called the process "inhumane" and worried that speed-focused grading ignored their efforts.
In response, Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar admitted the new system affected scores but noted that the changed assessment scheme was reflected in the results.
He also noted that girls once again outperformed boys this year.