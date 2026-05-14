CBSE releases 2026 Class 12 results amid OSM AI criticism

Students demand re-evaluation Education Secretary admits

Social media quickly filled with protest hashtags like #OSMfailed, as students demanded free re-evaluation or a return to manual checking, especially after seeing unusually low scores in subjects like biology.

Some called the process "inhumane" and worried that speed-focused grading ignored their efforts.

In response, Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar admitted the new system affected scores but noted that the changed assessment scheme was reflected in the results.

He also noted that girls once again outperformed boys this year.