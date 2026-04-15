CBSE releases Class 10 results under NEP 2020 2-board policy

CBSE improvement exam: ₹320 per subject

Passed students who appeared in at least three subjects, or students in the compartment category, may be eligible if you appeared for at least three subjects or are in the compartment category.

Subjects open for improvement include science, math, social science, and languages.

But if you missed or failed three or more subjects, or are marked as ER, this option isn't for you.

Registration is done through your school and costs ₹320 per subject, so all three would be ₹960 total.