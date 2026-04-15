CBSE releases Class 10 Session 1 results, no toppers named India Apr 15, 2026

CBSE has released the Class 10 Session 1 results for 2026!

Sticking with its student-friendly approach, the board hasn't named any toppers this year to keep things healthy and stress-free.

Instead, if you're among the top 0.1% in any subject, you'll get a merit certificate: these will be available on DigiLocker after the second phase of exams.