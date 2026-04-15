CBSE releases Class 10 Session 1 results, no toppers named
India
CBSE has released the Class 10 Session 1 results for 2026!
Sticking with its student-friendly approach, the board hasn't named any toppers this year to keep things healthy and stress-free.
Instead, if you're among the top 0.1% in any subject, you'll get a merit certificate: these will be available on DigiLocker after the second phase of exams.
CBSE Class 10 93.70% pass rate
About 2.5 million students took the exams between February 17 and March 11.
The overall pass rate is a strong 93.70%, with girls leading at 94.99% compared to boys' 92.6%.
To see your results, just head over to CBSE's official websites, UMANG app, or DigiLocker: you'll need your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security PIN.