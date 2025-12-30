Next Article
CBSE reschedules Class 10, 12 board exams on March 3
India
Heads up, CBSE students—your board exam dates have shifted!
The Class 10 exam that was set for March 3 will now be held on March 11, and the Class 12 exam moves to April 10.
The rest of the schedule stays the same, so most of your plans won't need a big overhaul.
What you need to know
Class 10 exams run from February 17 to March 18, while Class 12 goes until April 10 (a few days longer than before).
All exams start at 10:30am.
With over 45 lakh students taking part this year across more than 200 subjects, schools are making sure everyone's in the loop about these changes—so double-check your dates and spread the word!