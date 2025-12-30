Next Article
Deadly bus fires in India highlight urgent safety gaps
India
A string of tragic bus fires across India in 2025 has put the spotlight on major lapses in passenger safety.
Three separate incidents—on October 14, October 24, and December 25—claimed a total of 53 lives, most happening during busy travel periods.
Why is this such a big deal?
Despite new bus safety rules rolled out in September, investigations found problems like blocked emergency exits and fire equipment that wasn't even usable.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called out illegal modifications and stressed the need to actually follow these rules.
But with weak enforcement, the incidents show passengers are still at risk unless authorities step up and make sure busses are truly safe.