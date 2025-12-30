Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's 1st woman PM, dies at 80

A look at her legacy

Zia made history as Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister and served terms from 1991 to 1996, briefly in 1996, and from 2001 to 2006.

She stepped into politics after her husband's assassination in 1981, led major movements for democracy in the '80s, and introduced key programs like free primary education.

Under her leadership, Bangladesh saw strong economic growth, with GDP growth remaining robust and foreign reserves increasing significantly.