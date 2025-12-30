Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's 1st woman PM, dies at 80
Khaleda Zia, the trailblazing former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and leader of the BNP, passed away at 80 after battling serious health issues in Dhaka.
She had been hospitalized since November with complications from liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and heart problems.
A look at her legacy
Zia made history as Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister and served terms from 1991 to 1996, briefly in 1996, and from 2001 to 2006.
She stepped into politics after her husband's assassination in 1981, led major movements for democracy in the '80s, and introduced key programs like free primary education.
Under her leadership, Bangladesh saw strong economic growth, with GDP growth remaining robust and foreign reserves increasing significantly.
Tributes from across borders
Her passing drew heartfelt condolences from leaders including India's Narendra Modi and Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif.
Both highlighted Zia's impact on Bangladesh's progress and her efforts to strengthen ties across South Asia.