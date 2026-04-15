CBSE rolls out 2 phase Class 10 exams starting 2026
India
CBSE is rolling out a two-phase exam system for Class 10 students starting in the 2026 academic year.
This means you'll get a second shot at improving your scores, with Phase two exams kicking off on May 15, right after Phase one results are out.
CBSE Phase 2 eligibility and registration
To be eligible for Phase two, you need to have appeared in Phase one: just don't skip three or more subjects, or you'll miss out.
You can try to boost your marks in up to three subjects: science, math, social science, and languages.
Sign-ups happen through your school: just fill out the form, pick your subjects, pay the fee, and you're set.
The best score from both phases will count as your final result.