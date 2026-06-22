CBSE sets 40% 60% grading for Gulf Class 12 candidates
CBSE has come up with a fresh way to grade Class 12 private candidates in Gulf countries, since their exams got canceled because of the Iran-US war.
Now, your marks for canceled subjects will be based on 40% from your Class 10 theory scores and 60% from your most recent Class 12 theory attempt.
This update was shared with the Supreme Court on Monday.
Private candidates lack internal assessments
Private candidates don't have internal assessments like regular students, so CBSE had to rethink how to fairly assign marks.
The new policy affects students across seven Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
After a student challenged the old system in court, it was confirmed that his revised scores improved, but he still wants re-evaluation rights.
The Supreme Court says he can seek more legal options if needed.