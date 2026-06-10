CBSE to announce Class 10 seconds board results June 2026
India
CBSE is set to announce the Class 10 seconds board exam results in the fourth week of June 2026.
These exams, held from May 15-21, gave students another shot at boosting their scores, and about 680,000 students took part.
CBSE results June 21-27 check online
Results are expected between June 21 and 27 and can be checked on cbse.gov.in using your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.
You can also access them through SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker, or the UMANG app.
Remember: online mark sheets are provisional: pick up your original from your school when available.