CBSE to announce Class 12 results for 18,59,551 students
India
CBSE is set to announce the Class 12 board results, and 18,59,551 candidates had registered for the exams across thousands of centers in India and abroad.
CBSE on-screen marking, West Asia prior-scores
This year, CBSE rolled out on-screen marking to make grading faster and more accurate. Teachers even did mock runs to get used to it.
For students in West Asian countries where exams got canceled due to tensions, results were based on their best scores from previous tests, so things stayed fair for everyone.